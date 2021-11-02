Skip to Content

Championship November: 3 teams chasing Sooners in Big 12

Iowa news from the Associated Press

No. 4 Oklahoma enters what has been a perfect month for the Sooners in recent years. Oklahoma is 14-0 under Lincoln Riley as a head coach in November. The first-place Sooners are going after their seventh straight Big 12 championship and their fifth berth in the College Football Playoff. Defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas says November brings a different aura and environment to the Sooners. But the most difficult part of the schedule awaits. After a bye week, Oklahoma finishes the regular season at No. 14 Baylor on Nov. 13, home against Iowa State on Nov. 20, then at No. 11 Oklahoma State on Nov. 27. 

Associated Press

