China, Russia urge UNSC to end key sanctions on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China and Russia are urging the U.N. Security Council to end a host of sanctions against North Korea ranging from the export of seafood and textiles to the cap on imports of refined petroleum products and the ban on its citizens working overseas and sending home their earnings. A draft resolution obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press stresses the economic difficulties in the North and says the sanctions should be lifted to promote the livelihoods of civilians. A similar China-Russia draft in 2019 drew strong Western opposition — and diplomats said opposition is also likely to this one.