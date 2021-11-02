Clouds to move back in with maybe even a bit of drizzle

After our coldest start of this fall season, the day turned pleasantly cool by the afternoon with a lot of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s without much wind.

Clouds will be moving in tonight but that will help keep overnight lows a bit warmer in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday is looking like a mostly cloudy day that could even give us a few sprinkles or areas of drizzle with highs in the mid 40s and a light south wind.

Those clouds will probably stay with us Wednesday night with lows again staying a bit warmer in the low 30s.

Clearing skies should then be the rule on Thursday with highs starting to head upward a bit into the low 50s.

The wind will pick up on Friday, but since it’s a south wind we’ll see another jump in temperatures with highs in the upper 50s.

If you're a fan of mild, fall conditions, you might like what you see in your weekend forecast.

