Estherville, IA mayor announces resignation, name still on Tuesday’s ballot

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KUOO) - The mayor of Estherville, Iowa is stepping down.

KUOO Radio reports Joseph May announced his resignation during Monday evening's city council meeting. May said he's accepted a position with a large ministry and will be moving from the community.

“I want you to know that we love this city, and we are proud of this city. Because if we weren’t, I would have left a long time ago, when other ministries pursued me. There was six other ones, and they pursued from the minute I got elected, and I walked away from all of those," said May.

However, May said this offer was too good to turn down. May was seeking re-election and his name appears on Tuesday's city election ballot.

City Administrator Penny Clayton informed the council Monday night of the process and options they have for a successor.

“Assuming that the mayor is re-elected and will be unable to fill that spot in January, we still have 60 days to decide whether to make an appointment or do a special election. An appointment, if we’re going to do an appointment, we should wait until January because there’s actually then two vacancies at work assuming that also the Mayor gets re-elected," said Clayton. "There’s the vacancy through the end of the year for this term, and then there’s the new vacancy created when he doesn’t take the oath of office next year, and so we would want to do the appointment in January so we don’t have to do it twice. Otherwise, we have to appoint in December and reappoint in January.”

Clayton added a petition calling for a special election could be filed by residents in the event of an appointment. Councilmembers Monday evening gave no indication as to what options they may puruse.