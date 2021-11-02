Gehlen Catholic falls to North Tama in five sets

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (KTIV) - Gehlen Catholic's season comes to an end after a five set loss to North Tama in the first round of the Iowa state volleyball tournament.

Gehlen Catholic got off to a good start, winning set one 26-24. North Tama answered by winning sets two and three. With their backs against the wall, the Jays respond by winning set four 25-22. North Tama had the final answer however, a won the fifth set 15-11.

Lauren Heying led the Jays with 15 kills. Larissa Sitzmann finished with 14 kills. Cadence Goebel racked up 31 assists.

"We still hustled and we hung in there," said head coach Mike Meyer. "We could have quit a little earlier. I thought once we tied it up in the fifth game we'd be okay and then just the same old mistakes the hitting errors and stuff."

Gehlen Catholic finishes their season 25-6.