Hawley: Masculinity is a virtue, not a danger

Josh Hawley is coming to the defense of the American male. The Republican senator from Missouri spoke Sunday night at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida. According to a text of his speech provided by his office, Hawley accused liberals in government, the media and entertainment of defining “the traditional masculine virtues — things like courage, and independence, and assertiveness — as a danger to society.” But Hawley said in his speech that those same qualities being vilified are actually vital to self-government. He says his message to men is simple: “Your nation needs you. The world needs you.”