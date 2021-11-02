IAEA chief: Iran inspections like flying in heavy clouds

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog has compared his agency’s efforts to monitor Iran’s nuclear program to flying through dense clouds, warning that the situation can’t continue for much longer. The International Atomic Energy Agency has been unable to access surveillance footage of Iranian nuclear sites, or online enrichment monitors and electronic seals since February. IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi told The Associated Press that he hopes to return to Iran soon “and to have the proper high level talks, eye-to-eye” that would restore the agency’s ability to know in real-time what the country is doing. Western nations fear Iran could be developing the skills and know-how to build an atomic bomb, though Tehran denies any such ambitions.