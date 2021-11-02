Jean Rounds, wife of GOP Sen. Mike Rounds, dies from cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Jean Rounds, the wife of Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, has died in hospice care. She was 65. Jean Rounds had been undergoing treatment for cancer since May of 2019. Doctors initially found a malignant, aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve and she underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and surgery. But Mike Rounds said in September of 2020 that doctors later found another tumor during a checkup. Mike Rounds, who formerly served as South Dakota’s governor, won a second Senate term last year.