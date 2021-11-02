Key witness against Colombian cop behind DEA leaks sentenced

MIAMI (AP) — The key witness against a Colombian police captain who leaked sensitive information about U.S. anti-narcotics investigations has been given a sharply reduced sentence for his help. It’s a case that has highlighted concerns about the Drug Enforcement Administration’s operations overseas. Judge Robert Scola sided with federal prosecutors in Miami who found that Juan Carlos Dávila-Bonilla’s cooperation merited a 40% reduction from sentencing guidelines recommending a minimum 57 month sentence for obstruction of justice. He was freed immediately under supervised release after spending 33 months in custody. Dávila-Bonilla’s testimony helped convict Juan Pablo Mosquera, who was charged with trying to sell information.