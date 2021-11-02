Minnesota man arrested in Plymouth County after pursuit with speeds over 100 mph

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities arrested a Minnesota man Friday after a high-speed pursuit through Plymouth County, Iowa.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Christopher Paul Lemke, of Ostego, faces multiple traffic charges, including OWI and eluding.

The sheriff's office says at about 4 p.m. Oct. 29 they were advised of a vehicle driving southbound on Highway 60 at speeds over 100 mph. A Plymouth County deputy and a Le Mars police officer located the vehicle and clocked it going 108 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The two law enforcement officers tried to stop the vehicle, but instead, it accelerated to speeds over 110 mph for a short period.

During the pursuit, the Merrill Police Department deployed a tire deflation device near the intersection of Highway 75 and Kestrel Avenue, located northeast of Merrill.

Authorities say the vehicle continued south until the driver, Lemke, was forced to stop between Merrill and Hinton due to flat tires. Lemke was taken into custody without further incident and was booked at the Plymouth County Jail on a $6,000 bond.