Morningside University announces 3 finalists for president

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside University has named its three finalists in the search for its next president.

In a release, the university announced the candidates are Dr. Jim Burkee, Dr. Elizabeth Frombgen and Dr. Albert Moosley. These candidates were recommended by a search committee comprised of current and former members of the Morningside University Board of Directors, a student, faculty, staff and alumni.

The three candidates are scheduled to make in-person visits to Morningside's campus and Sioux City between Nov. 8 and Nov. 16. The details on these visits can be found here.

After the visits, the university's board of directors plan to convene a special meeting to consider the candidates and appoint the 13th president of Morningside University. The anticipated start date of the new president is July 1, 2022.

Dr. Jim Burkee

Dr. Burkee has worked at the College of Mount Saint Vincent since November 2019. Morningside officials say he currently serves as the vice president for strategic initiatives and previously worked as the vice president for enterprise programs and dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies.

Previously, Burkee worked at Concordia College New York from 2013 – 2019 as executive vice president/executive dean, vice provost of graduate and online education, and as a professor of history; Concordia University Wisconsin from 2004 – 2012 as an associate professor of history; Concordia College – New York from 2000 – 2004 as an assistant professor of history; and Northwestern University from 1997 – 2000 as a teaching assistant in the department of history.

Burkee holds bachelor’s degrees from Concordia University Wisconsin, teacher certification from Concordia College – New York, and a master’s and doctorate from Northwestern University.

Dr. Elizabeth Frombgen

Dr. Frombgen has worked at Thiel College since 2017 as vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college.

Previously, she was at Hastings College from 2012 – 2017 as the associate vice president for academic affairs. From 2002 – 2012 at Hastings College, Frombgen held the roles of professor of political science, associate professor of political science, and assistant professor of political science.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University, and a master’s and doctorate degree from Purdue University.

Dr. Albert D. Moosley

Dr. Moosley has worked at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare since 2018 as the senior vice president and chief mission integration officer.

Previously, he served Bethune-Cookman University from 2013 – 2018 as executive vice president and chief operating officer and as a strategic planning and executive leadership consultant; Gammon Theological Seminary from 2011 – 2017 as president; The Johns Hopkins University from 2009 – 2011 as university chaplain and director of the Interfaith & Community Service Center; The United Methodist Church from 2002 – 2009 as senior pastor and chief executive officer of the Janes Church & Educational Foundation, Inc.; and Duke University from 2000 – 2002 as assistant dean and director of religious life.

Moosley holds a bachelor’s degree from Millsaps College, a master’s degree from both Duke University and Yale University, a Doctor of Divinity from Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Georgia.