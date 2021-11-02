Norfolk Fire Division says to change smoke alarm batteries when you change your clocks

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Daylight saving time is almost here. And since we will be changing the time on our clocks, leaders with the Norfolk Fire Division say there's one other thing we should change.

That's the batteries in our smoke alarms.

Leaders say it's best to replace those batteries at least once a year, preferably twice a year, so you know the smoke alarms are always working. They also say changing those batteries during daylight saving time is a great way to remember they need to be changed.

"It doesn't have to be this weekend but it just makes it easier to help people remember that when you change your clocks, change your batteries," said Terry Zwiebel, Fire Marshal for the Norfolk Fire Division.

Zwiebel also says, when you change the batteries in your smoke alarms, look at the manufacturing date, because those alarms need to be switched out every 10 years.