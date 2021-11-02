Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in western Nebraska

HARRISON, Neb. (AP) — Federal transportation investigators say two people were killed in a small plane crash in the northwestern corner of Nebraska. Chadron radio station KCSR reports that the single-engine plane crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Nebraska Panhandle about 5 miles north of Harrison. The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot and a lone passenger of the Beechcraft P35 Bonanza were killed in the crash. The agency is investigating the cause of the crash. Officials have not released the identities of the two people killed.