Officials: Man found dead near Rapid City is homicide victim

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say the man found dead in a ditch in Pennington County is the apparent victim of a homicide. A passerby called dispatchers Monday about 7 a.m. to report finding a body along Highway 16 near Rapid City. Authorities say an autopsy found the manner of death is homicide. Officials have identified the victim as 24-year-old Dhani Aronson of Rapid City. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting a joint investigation. No further information was available.