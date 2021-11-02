Police: 1 of 2 people shot on highway in Lincoln has died

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say one of two men shot over they weekend as they rode in a car on U.S. Highway 77 has died. Police say in a news release that 24-year-old Goa Dat, of Omaha, died Monday — two days after he was shot. Police say the other victim, a 19-year-old Omaha man, remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his torso and an arm. Police say the two men were riding in a car on the highway when they were shot around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police say both were taken to a Lincoln hospital in a different private vehicle than the one they were in at the time of the shooting. Police believe the men were targeted, but have not been able to track down suspects in the shooting.