Police: False active shooter report draws heavy law enforcement presence to downtown Spencer, IA

SPENCER, Iowa (KUOO) - What turned out to be a false report brought a heavy law enforcement presence to downtown Spencer, Iowa Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the Clay County Communications Center began receiving multiple calls a little around 2:30 pm regarding an active shooter at Maxwell Food Equipment at 512 Grand Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and upon investigating determined the calls were false.

Our news partner KUOO Radio says police determined the business had been a victim of what’s known as a “swatting call” in which someone falsely reports an emergency to officials in an effort to get the “SWAT Team” deployed, when, in reality, no emergency actually exists.

Spencer police say Tuesday's incident appears to be random and that it’s still under investigation. They add there was no evidence to link the call with anyone at the business.