Remaining cool Tuesday despite more sunshine overhead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures have dropped well into the 20s throughout the area, giving all of Siouxland a hard freeze.



You may encounter some frost on your vehicle as you head out for the morning commute.



We will stay cool today with highs in the mid to upper 40s despite a pretty sunny sky.



Winds will stay light at 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the northwest.



Clouds will be increasing overnight and that will keep us from falling quite as far tonight with lows in the mid 20s.



Expect the cloud cover to stay in place for most of our Wednesday and we may even squeeze a few sprinkles out of those clouds.



Temperatures will stay in the 40s as a result but there is some warming on the way.



