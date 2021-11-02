Sergeant Bluff-Luton tops Sheldon; Unity Christian falls to West Delaware

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (KTIV) - 6th seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeated 3rd seeded Sheldon 3-0 in the first round of the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. The Warriors advance to the class 3A semifinals.

Set one was back and forth. The Warrriors came away with a 31-29 win to take a 1-0 lead in the match. SBL went on to win set two by a score of 25-15. Sheldon kept set three close but the Warriors came away with a 25-23 win.

Emma Salker led the way for SBL with 16 kills. Maddie Kinkel finished with 27 assists. For Sheldon, Payten Lode and Maddie Olson each tallied 12 kills.

"These girls love to play competitive volleyball, so the more dramatic it is the more fun they have the better they play," said head coach Renee Winkel. "So, I think you guys are in for a wild ride here."

"One of our main goals coming into the game was winning that first set and once we had that feeling everything started clicking in the next few sets and we knew we had it," said senior Maddie Hinkel.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton will face 2nd seeded West Delaware in the semifinals on Wednesday at 2:00pm.

In another class 3A first round match. 7th seeded Unity Christian fell to 2nd seeded West Delaware 3-1.

West Delaware won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-16. Unity Christian stayed alive with a 25-20 win in set three but West Delaware finishes the match with a win in the fourth set.

Gracie Schoonhoven led the way for the Knights with 14 kills. Emma Byker tallied 35 assists.

"We knew they were a really good team. We didnt play up to their speed in sets one and two. But to come back and win the third and be in a position to force a fifth and not get it done is really unfortunate but thats the state tournament."

Unity Christian finishes the season 28-5.