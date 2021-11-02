Settlement talks fail in Oregon youths’ anti-US climate suit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon-based youth climate activists say settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice have failed six years after they first filed a federal lawsuit in Eugene. The 21 plaintiffs alleged in the original lawsuit against the U.S. that they have a constitutional right to a climate that sustains life and that the government’s actions have encouraged a fossil fuel economy despite scientific warnings about global warming. After failed negotiations, the plaintiffs want a judge to allow an amended case to go to trial. The action comes as world leaders, including President Joe Biden, meet in Scotland to grapple with climate change.