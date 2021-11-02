Sheriff: Colorado parents, 2 children dead in murder-suicide

MONUMENT, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say they believe a man killed his wife and two of his children last weekend in an affluent community near Colorado Springs before the man killed himself. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that Yvette Siegert-Kreb, her husband Christof Kreb and two of their children were found dead Saturday in their home. A family friend told The Gazette the children killed were among six that the couple adopted from China, most of them dwarfs, after their youngest biological son was born with dwarfism. The statement says details about how the family members died will be made public by the coroner.