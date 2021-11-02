South Dakota speaker names panel to weigh AG’s impeachment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House Speaker has named the six fellow Republicans and two Democrats who will join him in looking into the investigation of a fatal crash caused by the state attorney general and assess whether he should be impeached. The Legislature next week will consider whether to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for his conduct following the 2020 crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boevers, who was walking along a rural stretch of highway when Ravnsborg’s vehicle struck him. The committee includes a mix of Ravnsborg’s political allies and those who have called for his ouster.