Spirit Lake, IA woman announces run for Iowa Senate District 1

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - A woman from Spirit Lake, Iowa has announced she plans to run for the Iowa Senate District 1 seat.

Barb Clayton told our news partner, KUOO Radio, that she had been approached in the past about running but didn't give it serious thought. But after Zach Whiting announced his resignation last week, Clayton says she has changed her thinking.

“Tuesday I had just told somebody there is no path. I’m fine. I’m good. I’ll do what I can at a local level to help us. And then God said, here’s your path. And so real quickly I reevaluated the situation, got my husband’s support, and got encouragement from all those people that had talked to me about running before, and so here I am,” said Clayton.

Clayton, who’s running as a Republican, says her platform is centered around protecting freedoms.

“From taxation, from the way we have, these last 20 months we’ve watched our freedoms become eroded in many areas and it’s time to make sure that we take some of those freedoms back and also protect us so that, you know, we are protected in the future from losing some of those freedoms so that we can run our businesses and work our jobs and live our lives without government interference," said Clayton.

Clayton and her husband Joe have been residents of the lakes area since 1996. They have three grown daughters.

Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake, also a Republican, announced his candidacy for Senate District 1 on Monday.