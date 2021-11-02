Unofficial Results: $12.3M levy for improvement on SB-L schools fails by 30 votes

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - A $12.3 million “Physical Plant and Equipment Levy” meant to pay for two schools in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District has failed.

The district has previously tried three times to pass a bond for a new high school. It has also tried to pass a bond for a new primary school.

All of those bond votes failed to earn a “super-majority” of support, which is 60% approval to pass. This levy only required a “simple majority" to pass. That means 50% of the vote plus one. But it fell short by 30 votes with a final tally of 766 people voting yes and 796 people voting no.

With the PPEL failing to pass, the proposed renovations will not proceed for the high school and primary school. The improvements would also have included new baseball and softball fields, and tennis courts east of Sergeant Bluff.