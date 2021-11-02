Unofficial Results: Alarcon-Flory re-elected, Michaelson, George elected to Sioux City Community School Board

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The three candidates elected to the Sioux City Community School Board have been announced.

According to the unofficial results, out of the nine candidates that ran for school board, incumbent Perla Alarcon-Flory and newcomers Bob Michaelson, and Jan George got the most votes.

The other candidates that ran include Michael Bushby, Shaun Broyhill, Joshua Potter, Arthur Baker, Chad Krastel and Amanda Gibson

The Woodbury County Auditor's Office says the vote breakdown was like so:

Michael Bushby: 904 votes

Perla Alarcon-Flory: 2,305 votes

Bob Michaelson: 3,493 votes

Shaun Broyhill: 1,392 votes

Joshua Potter: 1,985 votes

Jan George: 2,558 votes

Arthur Baker: 1,063 votes

Chad Krastel: 553 votes

Amanda Gibson: 1,627 votes

The three candidates who won seats on the school board will each serve a four-year term.

Incumbent board members Ron Colling and Jeremy Saint didn’t file papers to run for re-election.

