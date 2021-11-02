Unofficial Results: Moore, Watters re-elected, O’Kane elected to Sioux City City Council

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The votes are in and we now know the three candidates who won the election for Sioux City’s City Council.

The unofficial results show incumbents Dan Moore and Alex Watters have been re-elected to the council. While newcomer Matthew O'Kane was also elected.

Moore got 4,486 votes, Watters got 4,216 votes and O'Kane got 2,865 votes. The fourth candidate, Ike Rayford fell short with 2,799 votes.

Each of the elected council members will serve a four-year term.

Councilman Pete Groetken chose not to run for re-election.

