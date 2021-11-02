Western Christian rallies to beat Beckman Catholic; Boyden-Hull loses to Denver

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (KTIV) - Western Christian wins a thrilling five set battle over Beckman Catholic to move into the semifinals of the Iowa state volleyball tournament.

Beckman Catholic got off to a hot start, winning the first two sets 26-24 and 25-17. The Wolfpack stormed back winning the next two sets 25-13 and 25-22 to force a deciding fifth set.

The fifth set was back and forth but the Wolfpack came out on top 15-12 to win the match and advance to the semifinals.

Stella Winterfeld led Western Christian with 19 kills. Abby VerBurg added 13 kills. Jaylin Van Dyken set up her teammates all match long with 50 assists.

"Ghosts of state history, we were down 0-2 on this court three years ago and I said those girls said I'm not done playing volleyball with my best friends," said head coach Tammi Veerbeek. "So, I said are you done playing volleyball with your best friends. And, they said no and they rallied and I could see the spark."

Western Christian will face 7th seeded Osage in the semifinals on Wednesday at 4:00pm.

4th ranked Boyden-Hull's season comes to an end with a 3-0 loss to 5th seeded Denver in round one.

Ellie Woelber finished with 11 kills for the Comets. Marissa Pottebaum added nine kills. Jewel Bergstrom tallied 30 assists.

"Yeah I mean like I said in the huddle we are proud to be here," said head coach Justine Draayer. "Not very many teams would get to end their season here or finish their season here so we're very proud of that."

Boyden-Hull finishes the season 28-6.