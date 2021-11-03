After a crisp and cloudy Autumn day, warmer days are on the horizon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- It has been a typical brisk fall day here in the KTIV viewing area. Many Siouxlanders stayed under a bed of clouds for the majority of our Wednesday. Highs stayed in the mid to upper 40s with a southern breeze between 5 and 15 mph.

This evening we will cool down to near average for our overnight lows with a slight chance of some sprinkles mainly in central and eastern Siouxland. Those precipitation chances diminish the later in the evening we get. More than likely we will stay mostly cloudy throughout this evening as well.

Tomorrow we look to warm up a touch more than what we felt today with highs back in the mid to upper 50s expected. Our Thursday is also looking to bring in more sunshine to the area with southern winds continuing between 5 and 10 mph.

We look to continue to warm up through this weekend with highs expected to get into the mid to upper 60s again with more sunshine possible.

Rain chances look to return late in our 10-day forecast as well.

For all the latest weather details and storm possibilities be sure to tune in to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10 this evening.