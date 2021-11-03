Air Force says nearly 8,500 miss deadline for COVID-19 shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force says nearly 8,500 active duty members of the Air Force and Space Force have missed the deadline for getting COVID-19 vaccinations, including 800 who flatly refused and nearly 5,000 with pending requests for a religious exemption. The Air Force said 95.9 percent of all airmen and Space Force guardians are fully vaccinated and 96.9 percent have gotten at least one shot. Tuesday was the Air Force deadline for all active duty members to receive vaccinations. The Air Force deadline was the first of all the military services, providing a first look at how America’s military will handle the mandate.