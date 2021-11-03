All eyes on vulnerable House Democrats after election losses

WASHINGTON (AP) — A resounding loss in Virginia and a too-close-for-comfort victory in New Jersey have Democrats fretting about a blowout in next year’s midterm elections. The party’s House members in perennial swing districts are likely to be first line of defense against such an outcome. But staving off a potential Republican wave in districts that are only marginally Democratic to begin with won’t be easy. Vulnerable House Democrats have for months promoted legislation they see as most appealing to swing voters. That includes a bipartisan public works bill and a massive spending plan backed by the party’s more progressive wing.