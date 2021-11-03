Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?

NEW YORK (AP) — COVID-19 boosters use the same recipe as the original vaccines, and weren’t tweaked since they still work well against the delta and other variants. The vaccines work by training your body to recognize and fight the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. And despite mutations on that protein that make the delta variant easier to transmit, a vaccinated immune system still recognizes the virus. Moderna and Pfizer are studying boosters tweaked for the delta and other variants to be ready if one’s ever needed. Health authorities would have to decide if and when a vaccine formula swap would be worthwhile.