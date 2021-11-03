Ash from erupting volcano forces Spanish islanders indoors

MADRID (AP) — Authorities on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands are telling people who live near an erupting volcano to stay indoors because of a heavy fall of ash that has forced the cancellation of flights and school classes. The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma has been spewing lava, ash and gases for more than six weeks. The eruption has alternately surged and ebbed since Sept. 19. Authorities say local air quality is “extremely unfavorable” because of the high levels of small particles in the air. All flights to and from the island have been canceled because of the falling ash.