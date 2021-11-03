Asian shares mostly lower despite Dow’s push over 36,000

Shares are mostly lower in Asia, weighed down by concerns over disrupted supply chains and shipping, despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s first close above 36,000 points. Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday. On Tuesday, the Dow added 0.4%, the broader S&P 500 also added 0.4% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.3%. The gains came ahead of more news this week from the Federal Reserve and on the jobs market. The Fed is considering ways to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy and will issue a policy statement later Wednesday. Oil prices declined, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.55%.