Bangladesh’s villages bear the brutal cost of climate change

SHYAMNAGAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Impacts of climate change from more frequent cyclones to tidal flooding are devastating Bangladesh, where an estimated 30 million people may be displaced from the coast. Countries like Bangladesh, which contributes a fraction of the world’s emissions, are pressing for more financing support to cope with these problems at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. A decade-old deal for rich countries to give poor nations $100 billion each year to switch to clean energy and adapt to climate change hasn’t been fulfilled. And the little that has been given is spread too thin to make a difference on the ground.