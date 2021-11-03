Candidates react to election results

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After months of campaigning, the votes are in and Siouxlanders have voted for who they want to serve on the City Council and the Sioux City School Board.

Incumbent Alex Watters said he's thankful for the support and looking forward to his future on the Council

"Thanks for the vote of confidence. Thanks for believing in some of the things I've worked on, pushed. And the things we've been able to accomplish on the council over the last four years. I'm excited for what's to come," said Alex Watters, City Council.

Also returning to the council is Dan Moore…. he said he's proud to be a member of the City Council and will continue to work hard in the position.

"I'm not going to back down from any issue. I'm not shy about that at all. And I'm just really super excited. To be reelected I worked hard. I campaigned hard. Because one thing the voters need to know about an incumbent, is that they really want to serve," said Dan Moore, City Council.

Joining the council is newcomer Matthew O'Kane.

"I hope to bring a fresh perspective to the table. I want to roll up my sleeves and I want to know what makes this town tick. But I think it's important that we get a younger generation's perspective on city issues. And that we're making sure that including the younger demographic in decisions that are made about our city," said Matthew O'Kane, City Council.

And while it wasn't the outcome he'd hoped for, candidate Ike Rayford said this isn't the last Sioux City will see of him.

"I will continue to work hard for this community. I love Sioux City and I will continue to fight for Sioux City and do whatever it takes for us to make Sioux City the best place in the midwest and in the country," said Ike Rayford.

When it comes to the Sioux City School Board, the one incumbent on the ballot will be returning for another term.

"Just to be able to see what our kids are accomplishing. It is just amazing. The work that we're doing really impacts lives and generations. So, I am extremely, extremely grateful to be back on that board," said Perla Alarcon-Flory, School Board.

Joining her will be two new faces on the board. Bob Michaelson and Jan George.

"Being a government teacher, I thought it was time for me to be proactive about what I preached about being involved and this was a great opportunity to do that," said Jan George.

And whether winner or losing, candidates say they're just thankful for everyone who came out to vote in this year's election.