Cool again Wednesday with plenty of cloud cover and a few sprinkles possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunshine returned for our Tuesday but today we revert back to Monday's weather.



That means a pretty cloudy sky with temperatures struggling to warm up as a result.



Expect highs in the mid 40s though any pockets that manage to get the sun out for any length of time will see the temperature jump a few degrees.



A few sprinkles will also be possible today with a few flakes potentially mixing in during the morning hours.



There will be a light southerly breeze at 5 to 15 miles per hour.



Clouds will likely linger for much of the area overnight with lows in the low 30s.



Thursday will likely start with some cloud cover before we gradually clear out.



It will also be the starting point for a warm-up as we see highs climbing into the 50s.



