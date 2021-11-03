COVID-19 cases rise in Europe for 5th consecutive week

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of coronavirus cases has risen in Europe for the fifth consecutive week, making it the only world region where COVID-19 is still increasing. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said new cases jumped by 6% in Europe compared to an 18% increase the previous week. According to the report released Wednesday, the weekly number of new infections in other regions either fell or remained about the same. It shows the number of deaths from COVID-19 worldwide rose by 8%. Some scientists worry that waning immunity from vaccinations across Europe could allow even more people to fall ill from COVID-19 during the winter season.