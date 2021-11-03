Errant monkey captivates crowd in Puerto Rico’s capital

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An errant monkey has captivated dozens of people in the capital of Puerto Rico. A crowd gathered Wednesday gathered around a eucalyptus tree along a busy San Juan street to take pictures of the juvenile male rhesus macaque. Officials have tried to coax off the tree for nearly two days. Officials say they don’t know where the rhesus macaque came from. That sort of monkey usually isn’t found in urban areas, let alone on a busy street far from fruit trees and other sources of food.