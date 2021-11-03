EU says talks on 2015 Iran nuclear deal to resume Nov. 29

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says that talks between world powers and Iran to revive the troubled 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on Nov. 29. The EU said that the meeting of the commission of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will be attended by high-level officials from Iran, China, France, Russia, Germany and Britain. “Participants will continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides,” a statement said.