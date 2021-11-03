Former Bandits and NFL star Fred Jackson returns to Sioux City to speak at Inaugural Bandits Luncheon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Former Sioux City Bandits and NFL running back Fred Jackson was back in Sioux City today for the Inaugural Sioux City Bandits Luncheon. Jackson started his professional career with the Bandits before playing 10 seasons in the NFL. He played nine years with the Buffalo Bills and one with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson came back to where it all began to meet with fans, sign autographs and share his story. He played football at coe college in Cedar Rapids before playing for the Bandits in 2004 and 2005. Jackson was the co-UIF MVP in 2005 after running for 1700 yards and racking up 53 touchdowns He joined the Baffalo Bills in 2006 and went on to have over 8600 all purpose yards and 39 total touchdowns in his career. Jackson say's he's proud of the road he took to the NFL and likes to remind people keep working toward their goals.

"You can go undrafted, get to a team and show them that you still belong and you're still built to play in the NFL. That's what I kind of did," said Jackson. "Hopefully I can motivate some guys to continue to chase that dream and continue to jump on this opportunity. Not only that but just enjoy it. Like I said, some of my fondest memories come from playing in this arena that we're in now."

Jackson is third on the Bills all-time rushing list behind Thurman Thomas and O-J Simpson.