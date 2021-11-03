France says Australia hits ‘new low’ leaking Macron texts

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A French envoy says Australia leaking French President Emmanuel Macron’s text messages to the media is a “new low” and a warning to other world leaders that their private communications with the Australian government could be weaponized and used against them. French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault used a speech on Wednesday to make a withering attack on Canberra’s surprise decision to scrap a contract with France to build a fleet of submarines. Australian media on Tuesday reported the contents of a text message from Macron that Prime Minister Scott Morrison argued showed the French leader knew the contract was in doubt.