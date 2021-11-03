Gov. Reynolds sets date for Iowa Senate District 1’s special election

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has set the date for a special election to determine who will represent a northwest Iowa Senate District.

The special election was announced after State Sen. Zach Whiting of Spirit Lake announced he was resigning Iowa Senate

Two people have announced their intention to run for State Senator Zach Whiting's seat in the Iowa Senate. He resigned as of Oct. 30 to take a job in Texas.

The election is set for Dec. 14, 2021.

Our news partner, KUOO Radio, reports the latest candidate for the District 1 Senate seat is Barb Clayton, of Spirit Lake. She'll run as a Republican for the seat, which represents Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola and Palo Alto Counties.

The other candidate, Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake, also a Republican, announced his candidacy for Senate District 1 on Nov. 1.