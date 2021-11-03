Lauren Ridloff on playing the MCU’s first deaf superhero

NEW YORK (AP) — In Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” Ridloff plays the first deaf superhero in Marvel’s “cinematic universe.” In the film, which Disney releases in theaters Friday, Ridloff plays one of 10 immortal guardians alongside Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani. “Eternals” seeks to expand many of the traditional notions of superheroes. For the first time in 26 blockbuster films, a person with hearing impairment is alongside other mighty saviors fighting to rescue the world. It is a lofty accomplishment for Ridloff, a 43-year-old former kindergarten teacher. Ridloff hadn’t set out to be an actor. She initially was just helping “Children of a Lesser God” director Kenny Leon as a sign language tutor.