Man held without bond in stabbing death of Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspect has been ordered held without bond in the killing of a woman in Omaha. KETV-TV reports that Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman was in court Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree murder and a weapons charge. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14. Police found 61-year-old Jolene Harshbarger dead just before 8 a.m. Sunday inside a home. Prosecutors say she was sexually assaulted and stabbed at least 12 times. According to an arrest affidavit, Dejaynes-Beaman admitted to the stabbing.