Nebraska slated to get 64,200 pediatric vaccine doses

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials in Nebraska say they’re expecting 64,200 initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The allocataion is enough to cover nearly 35% of the 186,200 Nebraska children who fall in that age range. Don Herrington, the acting director of the state Department of Health Services, recommends that parents have their children vaccinated against COVID-19. He says pediatric vaccinations will be available in some areas at special vaccination clinics arranged with schools and local health care providers. Retail pharmacies and more than 900 providers such as pediatricians and community health clinics also will provide the vaccinations to children.