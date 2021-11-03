Nov. 3: Nebraska reports rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in last week

(KTIV) - The latest data from Nebraska's COVID-19 tracking dashboard shows a little over 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this last week.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Nebraska has had 5,058 more COVID-19 cases from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2, bringing the state's total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 287,345.

Active hospitalizations have gone from 379 to 417 since last week's report. The state's total virus-related deaths have increased by 39 to 2,508.

Currently, 68.78% of Nebraska's eligible population has completed their vaccine series, meaning 1,083,035 people are fully vaccinated.

