Nov. 3: South Dakota reporting 22 COVID-19 deaths in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - Active COVID-19 cases continue to remain over 5,000 in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Health says active cases went from 5,464 to 5,662 in the last week.

Since Oct. 27, there have been 2,349 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the state, bringing South Dakota's total to 156,123. Of those cases, 148,208 have recovered.

The number of South Dakotans hospitalized due to the virus is 187. Last Wednesday the total was at 199. Overall, 7,909 people have been hospitalized in South Dakota because of COVID-19.

Twenty-two new virus-related deaths were reported this last week, bringing the state's death toll to 2,253.

South Dakota health officials are reporting 452,739 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot In total, 67.92% of the state's 12 and older population has received at least one dose, while 58.29% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

