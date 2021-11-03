Omaha schools to review mask policy in January

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Now that children ages 5 and older will soon be able to get COVID-19 vaccines, public school officials in Omaha plan to revisit the district’s mask policy in January. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan said the review will be made in consultation with the Douglas County Health Department, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. OPS has required all students and staff to wear masks while inside the district’s school buildings since the start of the school year.