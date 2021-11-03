Pierce exits state tournament with first round loss to Kearney Catholic

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) - Pierce fell to top-seeded Kearney Catholic in straight sets in the first round of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.

Jaya Wachholtz led the way for the Jays with seven kills. Morgan Moeller tallied 19 digs and Brielle Unseld finished with 20 assists.

For Kearney Catholic, Ashley Keck racked up a match high 22 kills. Sydney Conner finished with 31 assists.

Pierce finishes their season 27-6.