Red Cross hosts blood drive at Wayne State College

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The red cross hosted a blood drive at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska on Monday.

All types of blood were collected, including platelets. Red cross workers say they are in a critical need of blood at blood banks and hospitals, as fewer people have been donating since before the pandemic began. But they're hoping an incentive for this month's blood drives brings in more people to donate.

"Right now, if you donate blood, you will get a $10 Ecard and its an eGift Card for your donation," said Rashelle Ballard, the lead phlebotomist at Monday's blood drive.

One Wayne State student showed up on Wednesday for her fourth blood donation.

"The reason why I donate is because with my blood type o positive, I can donate to lots of people and they need blood so I give blood to be able to save lives," said Mia Obure, a Sophomore at Wayne State College.

Obure says if you are on the fence about donating blood, just know, if you do, you can help save lives.