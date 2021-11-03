Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan IS hub

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Witnesses say a roadside bomb has struck a Taliban patrol in a stronghold of Islamic State militants in eastern Afghanistan. They say Wednesday’s blast killed two people and wounded three. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the attack bore the hallmarks of previous IS strikes against the Taliban. The two groups are bitter rivals, and IS has stepped up attacks since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August. The bomb went off in the city of Jalalabad in the province of Nangarhar. A Taliban district commander in the city confirmed the blast and said four Taliban fighters were wounded.